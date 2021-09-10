Kevin Beatty Acquires 13 Shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) Stock

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) insider Kevin Beatty purchased 13 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,124 ($14.69) per share, with a total value of £146.12 ($190.91).

Shares of LON DMGT opened at GBX 1,118 ($14.61) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,080.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 957.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87. The company has a market cap of £2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 11.01. Daily Mail and General Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 608 ($7.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,146.46 ($14.98).

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,015 ($13.26) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

