KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.45

Shares of KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.45 and last traded at $17.31, with a volume of 109841 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KDDIY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Analysts expect that KDDI Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

