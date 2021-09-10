Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.09% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 18.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,690,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,282,000 after purchasing an additional 266,614 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,354,000 after purchasing an additional 26,543 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,064,000 after purchasing an additional 464,313 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 601,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,276,000 after purchasing an additional 262,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $651,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,031,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Healy bought 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.80 per share, with a total value of $74,920.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,834 shares of company stock valued at $3,354,070 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $117.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.79. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.06 and a 52 week high of $146.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 1.80.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.17. Equities research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KRTX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.91.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

