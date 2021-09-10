KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Issues Earnings Results

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of KALV stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $515.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KALV shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

In other news, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,961.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $32,052.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,670 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,886.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,067 shares of company stock worth $376,153 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 184.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,998 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.35% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

