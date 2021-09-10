Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

Several research firms have commented on KDMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Kadmon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

KDMN stock remained flat at $$9.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. 18,489,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,513,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46. Kadmon has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,961.77% and a negative return on equity of 260.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kadmon will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

