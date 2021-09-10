Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 612,812 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,687,547 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 612,812 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $57,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AG. Condire Management LP bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at about $33,035,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at about $18,186,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at about $10,421,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 139.8% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 784,322 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 457,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at about $6,777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

AG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities decreased their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of AG stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $12.44. The company had a trading volume of 76,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,162,936. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.48. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $24.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.08.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 16.67%. Equities research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

