Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 37,817 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,412,857 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 37,817 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 0.8% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $79,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 17.7% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 9.2% during the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,328 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 513,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,864,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.46. 359,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,298,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.59. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,314 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

