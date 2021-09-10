Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,455,381 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120,381 shares during the quarter. The Western Union accounts for 1.3% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 1.34% of The Western Union worth $125,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,161,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $299,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911,435 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,573,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,271,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702,693 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,230 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,120,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 217.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,549,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WU traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.09. 93,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,162,419. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average of $23.95. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

