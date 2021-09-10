Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 574,217 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 173.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 905,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 574,217 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $43,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 147.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.88. 268,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,905,484. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.