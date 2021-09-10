Julie Dill Acquires 10,000 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Stock

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Director Julie Dill acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.56 per share, with a total value of $225,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

STRL stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,873. The firm has a market cap of $627.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.26.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.