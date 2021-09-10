Julie Dill Acquires 10,000 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Stock

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Director Julie Dill acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.56 per share, with a total value of $225,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
STRL stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,873. The firm has a market cap of $627.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.26.
Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sterling Construction Company Profile
Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.
