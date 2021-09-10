JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Takes Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,667 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Facebook by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,105 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,667,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,813 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Facebook by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,471,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.48.

Shares of FB traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $381.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,421,178. The company’s 50-day moving average is $361.10 and its 200-day moving average is $325.61. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.90, for a total value of $93,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,584,140 shares of company stock valued at $917,936,108 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

