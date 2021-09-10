JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Takes $224,000 Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.4% during the second quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $3,663,180.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $1,168,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,625 shares in the company, valued at $7,514,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,981 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HASI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

NYSE:HASI traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $56.82. The stock had a trading volume of 10,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,598. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $72.42. The company has a quick ratio of 22.96, a current ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.47 and its 200 day moving average is $54.62. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.48%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.