JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter worth $156,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 29.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 158,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 36,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

NYSE:DB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.78. 250,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,508,396. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.98.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.