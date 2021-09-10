JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Makes New Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,052,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,472 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $816,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,655 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 78.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $489,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,050 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $897,392,000 after acquiring an additional 718,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $140,874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total value of $2,520,205.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,305 shares of company stock worth $40,748,841 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $5.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.88. 61,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,049,605. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $117.25 and a fifty-two week high of $228.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.31.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

