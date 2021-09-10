JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Makes New Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,526,000. Mastercard comprises 0.7% of JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $350.66. 115,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,783,673. The company has a market cap of $346.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $368.01 and its 200-day moving average is $368.88.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In related news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,582,676.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.50.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

