JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Makes New Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.3% of JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.71. 1,175,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,515,203. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $342.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.91. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

