JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Makes New $789,000 Investment in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IGV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 558.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

IGV stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $420.19. The company had a trading volume of 392,903 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $407.21 and a 200 day moving average of $374.71. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.