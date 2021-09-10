JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Invests $497,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,826 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,039 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,279,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,479,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $457,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,257 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,012,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,871,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.11. The stock had a trading volume of 204,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,624,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.31 and its 200 day moving average is $181.70. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

