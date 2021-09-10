JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Invests $272,000 in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,259,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,278,793,000 after purchasing an additional 761,394 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,480,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,876,000 after purchasing an additional 858,675 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,948,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,522,000 after acquiring an additional 428,141 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,841,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,528,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,147,000 after acquiring an additional 704,158 shares in the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.22. 6,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,751. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.63 and a 200-day moving average of $54.40.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 7.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 582.86%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BIP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

