JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Acquires New Position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 776,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $22,529,000. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF accounts for about 3.3% of JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd owned 1.30% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1,393.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 8,358 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 95.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 19,648 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,824,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270,969. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.61. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $30.22.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

