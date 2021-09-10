JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.49

Shares of JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.49 and last traded at $36.49, with a volume of 9000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JSR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.18. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

JSR Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic rubber and fine chemical materials. It operates through the following segments: Elastomers, Synthetic Resin, Digital Solution, Life Science and Others. The Elastomers segment produces and merchandises general purpose synthetic rubber for automobile tires, special high performance rubber for automotive components, thermoplastic elastomers for plastic enhancements, and emulsion for paper coating.

