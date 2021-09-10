JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Sold by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 14.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter worth $3,357,000. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 59.6% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 54,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,873,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,665,000 after acquiring an additional 240,342 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $205,000.

Shares of JMST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.06. 7,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,145. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.96 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.06.

