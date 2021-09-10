JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target to $203.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MRTX. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised Mirati Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $210.25.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $166.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.37. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $130.60 and a one year high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). On average, research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $6,618,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,714 shares in the company, valued at $25,268,058.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.