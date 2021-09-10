JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 148,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,657,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $923,351,000 after buying an additional 3,275,715 shares in the last quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,670,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 8.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,639,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,156,000 after buying an additional 533,723 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,604,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,019,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,271,000 after buying an additional 185,703 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

Shares of AMJ opened at $17.91 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $21.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.10.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 17,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $2,691,159.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,189 shares in the company, valued at $79,276,613.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.