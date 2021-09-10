Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) Price Target Raised to C$1.50 at National Bankshares

Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) had its price target increased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$1.35 to C$1.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Josemaria Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

JOSMF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.88. 1,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,605. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66. Josemaria Resources has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $0.88.

Josemaría Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its property portfolio includes Los Helados, and Josemaria. The company was founded on February 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

