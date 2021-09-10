Jonestrading Upgrades Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) to Hold

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jonestrading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

NYSE:ORC opened at $5.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $618.99 million, a P/E ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 1.29. Orchid Island Capital has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $6.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Orchid Island Capital will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 194,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 41,516 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 424.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 747,586 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,649,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,751 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 214,475.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 25,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. 37.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.