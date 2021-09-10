Jonestrading Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Jonestrading restated their buy rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an underweight rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.50.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $10.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $969.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.17.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a negative net margin of 2,391.97%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 68.1% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 623,724 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 34.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% during the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,059,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after acquiring an additional 80,858 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.