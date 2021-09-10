Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

JCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.13.

JCI opened at $75.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.08. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $76.83. The company has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 59,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $237,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

