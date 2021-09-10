John L. Hennessy Sells 200 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John L. Hennessy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,602.06, for a total value of $182,144.20.

GOOG stock opened at $2,898.27 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,936.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,744.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,445.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

