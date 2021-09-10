JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on JOAN. Barclays cut their target price on JOANN from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut JOANN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut JOANN from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.78.

NASDAQ JOAN opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.17. JOANN has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $443.52 million and a P/E ratio of 1.77.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JOANN will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOANN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JOANN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

