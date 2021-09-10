Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $235.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GPN. Raymond James lowered their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho restated a hold rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Payments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $220.00.

GPN stock opened at $172.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.33. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a PE ratio of 59.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.98%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan bought 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.6% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 8,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 30.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

