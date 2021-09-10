Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) a €43.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get SMA Solar Technology alerts:

S92 opened at €37.30 ($43.88) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14. SMA Solar Technology has a 52-week low of €34.84 ($40.99) and a 52-week high of €71.80 ($84.47). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €43.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €46.29.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.