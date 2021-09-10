JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Receives $100.47 Average PT from Brokerages

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.21.

JD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. DZ Bank lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of JD stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.26. 9,715,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,711,925. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.12. JD.com has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $107.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JD.com will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of JD.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in JD.com by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

