JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. JD.com reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.com will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share.

JD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on JD.com from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. CLSA cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.20.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $80.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77. JD.com has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $108.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in JD.com by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,832,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,052 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,913,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,387,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,791,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,651,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $392,282,000 after buying an additional 3,013,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

