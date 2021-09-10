Jarvis+ Market Cap Tops $1.14 Million (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Jarvis+ has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $354,748.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis+ coin can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00058268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00163190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00014169 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00042980 BTC.

Jarvis+ Profile

Jarvis+ is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

