Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Purchases 8,000 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 266.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 562.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,668,000 after acquiring an additional 373,347 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 11.2% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 135,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 13,637 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,259,000 after acquiring an additional 913,437 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 241,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,930,000 after purchasing an additional 45,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 52,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares in the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $75.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.23 and a 200-day moving average of $75.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $82.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

In related news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSN. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

