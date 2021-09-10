Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Invests $310,000 in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OGN. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $690,000.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $34.68 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.64.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

