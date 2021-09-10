Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Receives $41.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.92.

A number of research firms recently commented on JHG. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:JHG opened at $42.23 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Group has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $44.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average of $37.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $738.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JHG. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 2,760.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 457.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. 60.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

