Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,102 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 49,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,960,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,762,000 after buying an additional 51,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Mondelez International by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 524,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,714,000 after buying an additional 154,380 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $24,774,551.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $60.61 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $65.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $84.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.03.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

