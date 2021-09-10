Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 104.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 155.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 20.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPCE opened at $25.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 0.36. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $62.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.49.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $120,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $23.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

