Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $490,000 Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 569.1% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.09.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $78.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.74 and its 200-day moving average is $76.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

