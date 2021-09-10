Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 541,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,409,000 after buying an additional 158,513 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,569,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Citigroup by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 267,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after buying an additional 88,058 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 18,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C stock opened at $70.46 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $142.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on C. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.