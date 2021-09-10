Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys 3,495 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 93.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.0% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on USB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.37.

NYSE USB opened at $55.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.91. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

