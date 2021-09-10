Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.63.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,578,802. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $1,481,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,121,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,581 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,940 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBL stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.23. The stock had a trading volume of 10,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Jabil has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $63.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.92.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

