ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITVPY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of ITVPY opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. ITV has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

