Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Price Target Raised to C$3.00

Itafos (CVE:IFOS) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of IFOS stock opened at C$1.24 on Tuesday. Itafos has a 12 month low of C$0.23 and a 12 month high of C$1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$231.58 million and a P/E ratio of -14.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.12.

Get Itafos alerts:

About Itafos

Itafos operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. It operates through Conda, Arraias, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and ammonium polyphosphate.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Itafos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itafos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.