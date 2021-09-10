Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Price Target Raised to C$3.00

Itafos (CVE:IFOS) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of IFOS stock opened at C$1.24 on Tuesday. Itafos has a 12 month low of C$0.23 and a 12 month high of C$1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$231.58 million and a P/E ratio of -14.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.12.
About Itafos
