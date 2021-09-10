iStar (NYSE:STAR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of iStar in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE:STAR opened at $26.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.04 and a beta of 0.73. iStar has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $26.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that iStar will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in iStar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in iStar by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in iStar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in iStar in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in iStar in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

About iStar

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

