iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHV remained flat at $$110.48 during midday trading on Friday. 396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,260. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.14 and a 1-year high of $110.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.