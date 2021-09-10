iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) is LGL Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

LGL Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 1.8% of LGL Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,096,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,115,000 after buying an additional 319,589 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,574,000 after buying an additional 308,898 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 695,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,318,000 after buying an additional 140,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,509,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,185,000 after buying an additional 130,139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $117.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.84. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

