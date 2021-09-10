iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

IWP stock opened at $117.97 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $81.44 and a 52-week high of $119.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

